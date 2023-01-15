JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jackson police later said one of the victims died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He was identified as 31-year-old Steven Nichols.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the second victim died from his injuries on Saturday, January 14.

Police have not identified suspects in the case yet. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).