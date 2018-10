Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Secretary of State Delbert Hoseman

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann held a press conference at 11 a.m. today in the Vicksburg Room (17th Floor) of Capital Towers, 125 S. Congress Street, Jackson, MS. 39201.

Hoseman provided the media with election information in advance of the November 6 General Election.