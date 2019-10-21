JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Two candidates for secretary of state say they have different ideas about whether Mississippi should change its laws to expand early voting.
Under current law, absentee voting is limited to people who have a temporary or permanent disability, are at least 65 years old or will be out of town on Election Day.
The Republican nominee, state Sen. Michael Watson, says he sees no need to change the system.
The Democratic nominee, former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree, says he supports expansion of early voting to get more people involved in the election process.
DuPree and Watson spoke Monday at a forum sponsored by Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute of Government and the Capitol Press Corps. Both said they support efforts to educate people about voting.
The election is Nov. 5.
Secretary of state nominees differ on expanding early voting
