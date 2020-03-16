Secretary of State on coronavirus

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office is communicating regularly with the Governor’s Office, MEMA and state health officials to monitor developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health have recommended necessary precautions to be taken for the safety and well-being of our citizens.

The Secretary of State’s office encourages people to stay calm, practice good personal hygiene behavior, and be smart about group interactions. 

