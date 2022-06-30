JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited Jackson State University (JSU) on Thursday, June 30 to connect with labor officials and community organizers to discuss benefits of union organizing.

The roundtable conversation was held at JSU’s Student Center.

The conversation focused on trying to find solutions prior to the challenges that many workers face daily, especially those workers of color, immigrants, and women workers.

The roundtable conversation featured six panelists that represented local businesses and movements. The main challenge that many faced were equal rights towards pay and respect.

Many experiences were shared to Walsh in hope of finding a solution. Walsh believes that these challenges must be solve effectively. He is planning to bring cabinet officials to visit the state.

“Thank you so much for what all of you do,” said Walsh. “Understand that I have you all back to help the life of workers, not just in Mississippi, but all across the states.”

Governor Tate Reeves signed the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act on April 20, 2022, with Mississippi being the last state in the nation to enable a equal pay law.

The law will officially go in affect Friday, July 1.