JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sections of Woodrow Wilson Drive in Jackson may be renamed in honor of a late National Football League (NFL) player.

The Northside Sun reported the Jackson City Council will vote on Tuesday, February 1 whether to rename sections of the road after Walter Payton. The sections of the road would be from I-55 to Parkside Place and from Boling Street forward.

According to the newspaper, Payton played football at Jackson State University (JSU) and went on to play for the Chicago Bears in 1975. He was named the 1977 AP NFL Most Valuable Player and won Super Bowl XX in 1985. He retired in 1987 and died on November 1, 1999 at 45-years-old due to liver disease complications.