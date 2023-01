KOSCISUKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Security cameras will soon be installed on two city streets in Kosciusko.

According to Breezy News, Kosciusko Board of Aldermen voted to buy two cameras from Flock Safey to help law enforcement in solving crimes involving vehicles.

Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle said the company will do a study to decide the precise location of where the cameras will be placed.