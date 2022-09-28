FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A security officer was arrested in Jefferson County for allegedly brining contraband into a correctional facility.

Investigators said Officer Elmontra Rankin, 41, was arrested by Jefferson County deputies on Wednesday, September 28. He was charged with furnishing contraband to a correctional facility.

According to investigators, Rankin was a security officer with MagCor, which is an onsite company that provides work experiences and training for sentenced adult offenders within correctional facilities in Mississippi.