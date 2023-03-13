JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A security officer and two other people were injured in a shooting at a club in Jackson on Monday, March 13.

Jackson Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said officers responded to the shooting early Monday morning at Vibe nightclub.

At the scene, security personnel told officers that a club patron had shot a security officer. They said they returned fire, striking a vehicle and its occupants.

Buckley said the two occupants of the vehicle were taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. The security officer who was shot was taken by private vehicle to UMMC.

According to Buckley, interviews are being conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.