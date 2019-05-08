Selfie with butterfly mural raises money for ovarian cancer research
RIDGELAND, Miss.(WJTV) - A new mural at Northpark is helping raise awareness and money for ovarian cancer on May 8, World Ovarian Cancer Day.
If you walk towards the center of Northpark, you'll find a butterfly mural. Christy Pender, Marketing and Business Manager with Northpark, says it's more than a work of art, it's personal for the artist.
“Carla has a child with special needs, so the origin of this was to create a butterfly that effects social change whenever you use it on social media.”
Taking a picture with the mural on May 8 donates money to Colleen's Dream Foundation, an ovarian cancer research organization.
Each selfie posted on social media with the hashtags, #butterflyeffect, #ColleensDreamFoundation, and #PacificRetail will help the organization get $5. Participants must also text 978-403-0014 with their selfie.
According to Colleen's Dream Foundation one in 75 women will develop overian cancer in their lifetime.