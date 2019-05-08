Local News

Selfie with butterfly mural raises money for ovarian cancer research

By:

Posted: May 08, 2019 04:42 PM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 04:42 PM CDT

Selfie with butterfly mural raises money for ovarian cancer research

RIDGELAND, Miss.(WJTV) - A new mural at Northpark is helping raise awareness and money for ovarian cancer on May 8, World Ovarian Cancer Day. 

If you walk towards the center of Northpark, you'll find a butterfly mural. Christy Pender, Marketing and Business Manager with Northpark, says it's more than a work of art, it's personal for the artist. 

“Carla has a child with special needs, so the origin of this was to create a butterfly that effects social change whenever you use it on social media.”

Taking a picture with the mural on May 8 donates money to Colleen's Dream Foundation, an ovarian cancer research organization.

Each selfie posted on social media with the hashtags, #butterflyeffect, #ColleensDreamFoundation, and #PacificRetail will help the organization get $5. Participants must also text 978-403-0014 with their selfie. 

According to Colleen's Dream Foundation one in 75 women will develop overian cancer in their lifetime. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center