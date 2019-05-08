Selfie with butterfly mural raises money for ovarian cancer research Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Butterfly mural at Northpark in Ridgeland [ + - ] Video

RIDGELAND, Miss.(WJTV) - A new mural at Northpark is helping raise awareness and money for ovarian cancer on May 8, World Ovarian Cancer Day.

If you walk towards the center of Northpark, you'll find a butterfly mural. Christy Pender, Marketing and Business Manager with Northpark, says it's more than a work of art, it's personal for the artist.

“Carla has a child with special needs, so the origin of this was to create a butterfly that effects social change whenever you use it on social media.”

Taking a picture with the mural on May 8 donates money to Colleen's Dream Foundation, an ovarian cancer research organization.

Each selfie posted on social media with the hashtags, #butterflyeffect, #ColleensDreamFoundation, and #PacificRetail will help the organization get $5. Participants must also text 978-403-0014 with their selfie.

According to Colleen's Dream Foundation one in 75 women will develop overian cancer in their lifetime.