Selling Books to Benefit Byram Library

Have you run out of things to read? You might want to stop by Bonnie Sue’s Coffee Shop in Byram from November 1st-3rd.

The Friends of Byram Library are holding a big book sale to support the various programs at the Beverly J. Brown Library,

Those programs include the Toddler Story Hour, Wednesday mornings at 10:30, and Summer Reading for children of all ages.

The library is located at 7395 South Siwell Road in Byram.

Bonnie Sue’s Coffee Shop is located at 114 Byram Business Center Drive in Byram.

