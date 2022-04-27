JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – As April is Financial Awareness Month, The Enterprising Women of Color program with Minority Business Development Agency and the Women’s Business hosted an educational seminar on Wednesday, April 27 at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The luncheon focused on helping women of color to achieve and promote financial empowerment and business practices for aspiring women business owners. Participants were able to have access to resources like financial services, skill development, and market information.

Organizers of the event wanted to bring awareness to women of color in business to have better access to resources to fulfill their present and future businesses.

Participants were able to not only get deep insight on how to grow their businesses, but also get one-on-one advice from guest speakers: Dana James Mwangi, branding and website consultant from Memphis, Tennessee, and Myla Reese Poree, finance consultant & coach from New Orleans, Louisiana.

“When I was asked to be apart of this I got excited,” said Poree. “Everybody was so interactive, and anytime I’m able to relate information on how to advance a business financially, I’m all on board.”

“I love when I’m talking to women and I see the lightbulbs turn on, and I see shoulders relaxing,” said Mwangi. “I live to see the interaction of women thinking to themselves, ‘I can do it!'”

Participants were able to network with other business owners and sign up for free mentorship programs.

Organizers believe that this event will be life changing to women who are looking forward to get more growth through their business. They look forward to hosting this event again in Jackson.