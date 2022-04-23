JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The “Financial Empowerment & Awareness” educational seminar for women entrepreneurs will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

The Enterprising Women of Color program with the Minority Business Development Agency and the Women’s Business will host the event. The lunch-and-learn event aims to promote financial empowerment and sustainable business practices for women business owners.

Participants will have access to economic resources like financial services, skill development and market information.

The event will be held online and in person. Participants can join in person at the Two Mississippi Museums from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register for the free event here.