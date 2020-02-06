Sen. Roger Wicker introduces SHIPS Implementation Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker introduced the Securing the Homeland by Increasing our Power on the Seas (SHIPS) Implementation Act.

The legislation would build upon Wicker’s 2017 SHIPS Act, which was signed into law by President Trump and which made it the policy of the United States to reach a 355-ship Navy.

The SHIPS Implementation Act would authorize the use of multiple cost-saving measures and direct the Navy to procure 39 new ships over the next four fiscal years.

“Our nation’s Navy is still the envy of the world, but our adversaries are quickly catching up,” Wicker said. “It is time for Congress to get serious about investing in our fleet and give our sailors and Marines the tools they need to stay ahead of those who wish us harm.”

The Navy’s 355-ship goal is the direct result of a Navy-wide “force structure assessment” from 2016 that solicited inputs from all regional commands about their current and projected needs.

These projections included a recognition that the U.S. would need to significantly increase the size and capability of the Navy to counter growing threats from China and Russia.

Wicker’s SHIPS Implementation Act would expand his 2017 legislation by providing a strategic framework and additional support to help the Navy reach its fleet goal.