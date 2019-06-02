Local News

Sen. Thad Cochran's former chief of staff speaks out

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 08:21 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Days after the passing of former Senator Thad Cochran, his former chief of staff Brad White is speaking out. 

White credits the former senator for providing him with the greatest highlights of his career. 

"It was one of the highest honors of my professional life. When I was 19-years-old, I was a Republican chairman in Simpson county... and it was Senator Thad Cochran that came and met with like 20 people to help raise money to build a local party there."

