JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Senator John Horhn and others will host a senior citizen food giveaway on Saturday, December 18.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas Volunteer Fire Station, located at 1142 FOA Road in Hinds County.

Seniors, who are 65 and older, can receive one food bag while supplies last.