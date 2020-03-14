Senior living communities turn away visitors to prevent COVID-19 spread

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The coronavirus has created a trying time for everybody, but particularly for senior citizens in assisted living and their loved ones.

Medical professionals said elderly people are most at risk for COVID-19, leading many nursing and rehabilitation homes to close their doors to visitors, like Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson.

This makes it tough on families like Rosie Gibson’s, whose mom is under their care.

Gibson said that she hates that it’s had to come to this, but she appreciates the staff making this decision.



“I applaud them for being proactive,” Gibson said. “That means that they’re really looking after my mother, and I’m really pleased with that.”

Gibson said she is not remotely nervous for her mother’s health and safety amidst the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the care at Manhattan.

“It’ll be over soon, and I’ll be back to seeing my mom,” Gibson said.