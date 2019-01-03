Senior staff members of Clarion Ledger retire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Some legends in Mississippi journalism have retired

Debbie Skipper, Billy Watkins, and Jerry Mitchell are leaving

the Clarion Ledger.

Investigative reporter Jerry Mitchell told me he always felt honored to be a part of a team full of talented journalists while also learning from them

through the years.

It's bittersweet to say goodbye, but Jerry Mitchell is excited for the future.

"Its good to see the new generation of journalists come up," said Mitchell.

"We just have two new journalists come up and it's exciting to see them."

He has big plans to open the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting.

His career with the Clarion Ledger started in 1986.

He's covered big stories like the Mississippi Burning case, the Birmingham Church Bombing, and Felix Vail, just to name a few. His storytelling dates back even further than that.



"I started reporting all the way back in high school for the Tiger Times in my hometown in Texas, and I worked at several newspapers in Texas and Arkansas before coming here," said Mitchell.

He's says journalism can be a light in the darkness.

"I know there's a lot of people out there, certain people that want to talk about fake news and discount what we do

as a profession, but I really believe journalism is a noble profession."

The senior staff were offered buyouts

A member of IT also retired.