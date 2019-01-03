Local News

Senior staff members of Clarion Ledger retire

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 07:59 PM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 07:59 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Some legends in Mississippi journalism have retired
 Debbie Skipper, Billy Watkins, and Jerry Mitchell are leaving
 the Clarion Ledger.

 Investigative reporter Jerry Mitchell told me he always felt honored to be a part of a team full of  talented journalists while also learning from them
 through the years.

 It's bittersweet to say goodbye, but Jerry Mitchell is excited for the future.

"Its good to see the new generation of journalists come up," said Mitchell.
 "We just have two new journalists come up and it's exciting to see them."

He has big plans to open the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting.
 His career with the Clarion Ledger started in 1986.
 He's covered big stories like the Mississippi Burning case, the Birmingham Church Bombing, and Felix Vail, just to name a few. His storytelling dates back even further than that.


"I started reporting all the way back in high school for the Tiger Times in my hometown in Texas, and I worked at several newspapers in Texas and Arkansas before coming here," said Mitchell.

He's says journalism can be a  light in the darkness.

"I know there's a lot of people out there, certain people that want to talk about fake news and discount what we do
 as a profession, but I really believe journalism is a noble profession."

The senior staff were offered buyouts
 A member of IT also retired.  

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center