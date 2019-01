Serious crash on I-20 East near Highway 18 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. I-20 East near Highway 18 [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Breaking: Jackson Police are investigating a serious wreck on I-20 east just past the Highway 18 exit.

An Enterprise rental truck and a sedan are sitting in the median. Deep ruts from the truck indicate the vehicle veered off the road and into the median.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. We have reached out to JPD for additional information.