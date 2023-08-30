MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) student, who died on campus, will be laid to rest on Wednesday, August 30.

Maxwell Curtis Pennebaker, 19, of Madison was found unresponsive inside a vehicle on August 26, 2023. MSU police said they do not suspect foul play in his death.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Parish Hall, Chapel of the Cross in Madison.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in the Chapel of the Resurrection, Chapel of the Cross in Madison. A private burial to follow for family.

According to Pennebaker’s obituary, he graduated from Madison Central High School in 2022 and was majoring in Building Construction Science at MSU.

He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau.

Pennebaker is survived by his parents and two siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Webster Animal Shelter in Max’s honor. Checks may be mailed to Webster Animal Shelter, 525 Post Oak Road, Madison, MS 39110.