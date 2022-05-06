PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven people are facing drug charges after deputies recovered multiple drugs from a Pike County home on Thursday, May 5.

Deputies with the Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant at a home on Dogwood Lane. They said they recovered about 79.12 grams of meth, 253.82 grams of marijuana, two grams of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.

Justin Gaudin (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Serena Allen Dubois (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Elizabeth Rutland (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Avery (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Karen Gonzalez (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Dixon (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Rutland (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Gaudin was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.

Serena Allen Dubois and Elizabeth Rutland were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Samuel Avery was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Karen Gonzalez, Brandon Dixon and Joseph Rutland were charged with possession of paraphernalia.