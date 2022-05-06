PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven people are facing drug charges after deputies recovered multiple drugs from a Pike County home on Thursday, May 5.
Deputies with the Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant at a home on Dogwood Lane. They said they recovered about 79.12 grams of meth, 253.82 grams of marijuana, two grams of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.
Justin Gaudin was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.
Serena Allen Dubois and Elizabeth Rutland were charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Samuel Avery was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Karen Gonzalez, Brandon Dixon and Joseph Rutland were charged with possession of paraphernalia.