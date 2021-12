FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – Fayette police provided an update for the December 26 shooting that left seven people shot.

Police said Marcus Smith is still the main suspect in the shooting. No other arrests have been made at this time.

They reported that one victim is in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. One victim was shot in the hand, another in the foot and another in the leg and hip.