JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the City of Jackson’s ongoing water pressure issues, the following schools will remain all-virtual on Friday, January 28, 2022:

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Wingfield High

Any Jackson Public School District (JPS) students who attend those schools can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programming at those virtual sites is also canceled for January 28.