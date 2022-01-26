JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Seven Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 27 due to low or no water pressure across the city of Jackson.

The following schools will be all-virtual on Thursday:

Key Elementary

Marshall Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Wingfield High

Students at the schools listed can pick up a Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch at those schools between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

After-school programs at the virtual school sites is also canceled for January 27.