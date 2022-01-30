JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) officials announced that seven schools will remain virtual due to water pressure issues on Monday, January 31.
The following schools will be all-virtual:
- Key Elementary at 699 West McDowell Road
- Marshall Elementary at 2909 Oak Forest Drive
- Wilkins Elementary at 1970 Castle Hill Drive
- Blackburn Middle at 1311 West Pearl Street
- Peeples Middle at 2940 Belvedere Drive
- Whitten Middle at 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard
- Wingfield High at 1885 Scanlon Drive
Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup for students at each school from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. After-school programming will also be cancelled at the affected schools for Monday, January 31.