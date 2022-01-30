JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) officials announced that seven schools will remain virtual due to water pressure issues on Monday, January 31.

The following schools will be all-virtual:

Key Elementary at 699 West McDowell Road

at 699 West McDowell Road Marshall Elementary at 2909 Oak Forest Drive

at 2909 Oak Forest Drive Wilkins Elementary at 1970 Castle Hill Drive

at 1970 Castle Hill Drive Blackburn Middle at 1311 West Pearl Street

at 1311 West Pearl Street Peeples Middle at 2940 Belvedere Drive

at 2940 Belvedere Drive Whitten Middle at 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

at 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard Wingfield High at 1885 Scanlon Drive

Nutrition on the Go breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup for students at each school from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. After-school programming will also be cancelled at the affected schools for Monday, January 31.