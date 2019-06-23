Seven year old killed in drive-by in Brookhaven laid to rest

BROOKHAVEN, Miss (WJTV) - Escorted by a parade of bikers and Brookhaven Police the family of Quantavious Allen Jr. laid the seven year old to rest Saturday afternoon.

His nickname, “yang yang” which was worn on many shirts by the family and friends showed how much of an impact the child had on his family. They said their final goodbyes while sharing a message about gun violence.

Behind a parade of members from the Mile Per Hour biker club, the Allen family walked into Quantavious Jr’s funeral at the same place where would have attended third grade.

“Quantavious Allen Sr. we love you and we got you in our prayers,” Anthony Wilson said.

His mother received special permission to attend. She’s serving time at the Lincoln County jail, but was able to find peace with her family seeing her son one last time.

“Her name is Constance and she’s the sweetest person you ever want to meet,” Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said. “It’s a blessing that she was able to get out today and bury her child, sometimes she’s been kind of forgotten but I’ve known Constance her whole life.”

The tragedy struck June 12th when Quantavious was home playing a video game than without warning John Weathersby is accused of shooting the home in a drive-by hitting the boy.

“My nephew that’s his best friend and he really is taking it hard,” cousin of Quantavious Natasha Adams told us. “I mean he broke down to his mother yesterday and said mama why did they take my best friend, why did they have to take my best friend?”

By Friday evening tips finally led authorities to John Weathersby. He was captured and taken into custody at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, giving the family some peace.

“Jest relief, it’s a big relief,” Renae Freeman said.

“I thank god that they did catch him before the streets caught him,” Adams stated. “I really do because ain’t no telling what would have happened after the fact because I’m glad he’s locked up and behind bars cause he deserves that.”

All this over a supposed argument with the family, the Allen’s are calling for gun violence to stop.

“We all got to survive here together, keep everything peaceful and this is a tragedy that didn’t need to happen,” Wilson argued. “Put the guns down.”

A child who loved the outdoors, the Allen’s most favorite memories will be the games and laughter Quantavious Jr. brought in all their homes.

Of all the cases Brookhaven police Chief Kenneth Collins worked on in his thirty years on the force, he told us this one will stick with him forever.