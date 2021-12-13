Several businesses to open in new Gluckstadt construction

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The 30,000 square-foot Gluckstadt Park property on Dees Drive has its first tenants lined up to open for business.

The Northside Sun reported almost all of the spaces available to be leased have already been claimed. Business move-ins are will happen in multiple phases.

In first phase, these businesses will move in on January 1 and open in early Spring:

A Mediterranean burger restaurant

Pot and Paddle – a jambalaya restaurant

Lime Green Deli – a sandwich and soup restaurant

Sugar Daze – a bakery

A coffee shop

In the second phase, these businesses will move in around February and open in the summer:

A yoga studio

A gift shop

A salon

El Sombrero

Epic Donut

In the third phase, these businesses will open in the fall:

A nail salon

Sophie’s Ice Cream Parlor

A BBQ restaurant

Other spaces are still available for the third phase.