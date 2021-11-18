Several cows shot, 2 killed on Simpson County cattle farm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic file photo of cow. (Getty Images)

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after multiple cows were shot on a cattle farm Wednesday night. The shooting happened before 9:00 p.m. on Shivers Road.

Deputies said when they arrived, they discovered two cows had been killed and at least six to seven other cows had been injured.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories