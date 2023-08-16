NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said investigators have identified “several persons of interest” in connection to an “ambush-style” murder.

The Natchez Democrat reported additional details from the sheriff’s office could not be released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Two people were shot and killed on Myrtle Drive on Thursday, August 10. Patten said the victims were identified as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Patten said Brooks and Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They both died at the scene.

Adams County authorities released pictures of three suspects who are wanted for an “ambush-style” murder. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff said the suspects were in an Infiniti G 35. Anyone with information about the double homicide can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.