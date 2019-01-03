Severe storms cause millions in damage across Mississippi Video

PEARL, Miss.(WJTV) - Governor Phil Bryant has declared a state of emergency after storms roll through several counties in Mississippi.

On December 27 flash floods and heavy winds ripped through 16 counties resulting in damage, and forcing eight to be placed under the state of emergency proclamation.

At this time Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Perry and Wayne are the eight counties who felt the greatest impact from the storms.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Greg Michel reported over 200 roads and 300 homes received some type of damage from flood waters and high winds.

He's encouraging storm victims to thoroughly document every piece of damage they received last week.

"Do not stop or delay any actions as far as cleaning up from after the storms, but take plenty of pictures, document your damage, because that’s going to be critical when my assessment teams come around,” Michel explained Wednesday.

MEMA additionally noted there's nearly $5M in damages across the state, and that number could increase.

Michel is also urging citizens to be patient with MEMA as crews wait for flooding to recede in order to continue assessing damage.

Mississippi Department of Transportation Division of Enforcement Director, Willie Huff, is putting a warning out to citizens as well.

“The public is encouraged to pay attention to your local media, also to not drive around barricades or ignore warning signs." He added, "The old cliche about ‘turn around, don’t drown’ is very applicable here. If you cant see the roads you don’t know what is there or not.

To assist residents, Perry and Clarke County have both opened shelters:

Perry - Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist, located at 49 Arlington Loop in Beaumont, Ms.

Clarke - Shubuta Senior Citizen Community Center, located at 183 Station-Eucutta Road in Shubuta, Ms.

WJTV 12 will continue following this developing story.