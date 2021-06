JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Madison, Hinds and Rankin counties until 7:45 p.m.

A strong storm with damaging winds up to 60 mph is moving south toward the Reservoir and Flowood.

6:45 PM – New Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison, Hinds, and Rankin counties until 7:45 PM. A strong storm with damaging winds up to 60 mph is moving south toward the Reservoir and Flowood. You should get off the water & head indoors! @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/cxCl3NvgDJ — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) June 13, 2021

