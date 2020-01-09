JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency services will be busy this weekend because there is a chance for severe weather.

Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore said neighbors should be prepared for the storms.

“Make sure that you have your weather radio, change the battery in it make sure that’s working. Make sure you have the family emergency kit that’s ready, because you never know when you’ll be without power during any severe weather, heavy rain,” said Moore. “Make sure you don’t drive through flooded streets. Turn around, don’t drown. We’ve got a lot of flash flood areas that we need to be watching, so be very cautious driving through flooded waters.”