Severe weather swallowing roads, uprooting trees

After a night of heavy storms and flash flooding, more rain is expected to pound Houston this weekend and here in Mississippi, water is swallowing streets as bayous and creeks overrun banks.

People in Texas have been told to stay in their homes as water remains high.



There is much storm damage in McComb. Severe weather has completely knocked down several trees.

There was a possible sighting of a tornado in McComb earlier this week and also a sighting near Wiggins, late Saturday, according to MDOT.



