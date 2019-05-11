Local News

Severe weather swallowing roads, uprooting trees

By:

Posted: May 11, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

Updated: May 11, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

After a night of heavy storms and flash flooding, more rain is expected to pound Houston this weekend and here in Mississippi, water is swallowing streets as bayous and creeks overrun banks.

People in Texas have been told to stay in their homes as water remains high.

There is much storm damage in McComb. Severe weather has completely knocked down several trees.

There was a possible sighting of a tornado in McComb earlier this week and also a sighting near Wiggins, late Saturday, according to MDOT.


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center