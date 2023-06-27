JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A staple in the West Jackson community is facing serious drainage issues due to blocked pipes.

Maxine’s Country Kitchen has been serving up tasty food in the community for 30 years. The business was recently featured in a Hulu streaming show about searching for soul food.

Even with its local and national recognition, the business is facing problems due to drainage being clogged. This has caused sewage to back up and overflow around the property.

“We are surviving now. We are opening up to clean out to let the water pass, because if not, it will be back up in our restaurant. And that is something that we did not want to do. It’s time for this city to come and do what they need to do, because we have done a lot,” said Roy Dixon, Jr., the manager of Maxine’s Country Kitchen.

Though the business has managed to create a temporary fix, they want to find a long-term solution. The owner said she’s been asking the City of Jackson to fix the issue for years to no avail.

“I asked for three years before my husband passed away. We asked them to do it. He asked them, ‘How?’ all the time, and they still haven’t done anything yet. I do not understand,” said Maxine Dixon, the owner.

WJTV 12 News contacted the City of Jackson about the issue. We have not received a response.