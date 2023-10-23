JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Jackson, several Habitat for Humanity homes have been damaged by raw sewage. The homes are located near Smith Robinson Street.

The homeowners said they’ve reached out to the state multiple times, but they have not received any additional help. Some have moved out into family members’ homes and has given up hope on coming back home.

“We have been to City Hall on several occasions, me and my husband both. We talked to them a couple of times. They say they get back with us sometime. We called, and then they won’t answer the phone,” said Pamela Kelly, who is a resident.

Kelly said the City of Jackson gave them nearly $16,000 to tear out the damaged parts of their home, but they did not pay them to replace it.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the City of Jackson about the issue, and we are waiting to hear back.