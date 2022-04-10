VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) is investigating after an officer was accused of sexual assault.

The Vicksburg Post reported an individual claimed an officer had assaulted them in a Facebook post. The person claimed the officer turned off his cameras and radio, drove behind an abandoned hospital and sexually assaulted them in the back of a police vehicle.

Police Chief Penny Jones said the department is investigating the allegations. The officer was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.