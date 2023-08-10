RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for Rankin County Tax Assessor John Sullivan is underway.

The trial started on Monday, August 7 and resumed on Wednesday. Sullivan has been accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2022 after meeting her at a bar.

A Rankin County Grand Jury indicted Sullivan on three counts of sexual battery and one count of simple assault.

Sullivan’s trial could wrap up on Thursday, August 10, and he could take the stand in his own defense. The trial will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.