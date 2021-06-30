SFMO inspecting fireworks shows ahead of July 4th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) wants everyone to practice fireworks safety this Independence Day, whether at home or at a fireworks show.

“Public fireworks displays may be more highly attended this year than last year when many shows were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “The SFMO performs pyrotechnic inspections for shows that are performed on state owned properties.”

Pyrotechnics companies must apply for the permit for their show. Once received, the SFMO verifies all information pertaining to insurance, technicians, and local public safety information. Deputies must be on site for the firing of the display and clean up.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,000 injuries treated in U.S. hospitals in 2019. The risk of fireworks injury is often highest for young people under the age of five. Sparklers pose a special threat to children and should only be used with adult supervision.

Fire Marshal Chaney suggests you follow these safety tips: