Live Now
President Trump visits Tupelo ahead of elections

Shades of Beauty Expo kicks off Sunday in McComb

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mother-daughter duo Ramona Patterson and Monecia Hilbert will be hosting Shades of Beauty Expo on November 3, 2019, in McComb, MS.

The Shade of Beauty Expo is a hair show that will include different vendors selling food, clothes, makeup, jewelry, hair products, and more.

There will also be a fashion show and cut party after the hairshow ends.

The event will go on from 10 am until 6 pm at 529 South Broadway; McComb, MS 39648.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 601-551-9939 if you want to purchase a ticket.

Patterson and Hilbert joined 12’s Jade Bulecza and Walt Grayson to talk about the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Community Calendar