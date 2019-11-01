Shades of Beauty Expo kicks off Sunday in McComb

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mother-daughter duo Ramona Patterson and Monecia Hilbert will be hosting Shades of Beauty Expo on November 3, 2019, in McComb, MS.

The Shade of Beauty Expo is a hair show that will include different vendors selling food, clothes, makeup, jewelry, hair products, and more.

There will also be a fashion show and cut party after the hairshow ends.

The event will go on from 10 am until 6 pm at 529 South Broadway; McComb, MS 39648.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 601-551-9939 if you want to purchase a ticket.

Patterson and Hilbert joined 12’s Jade Bulecza and Walt Grayson to talk about the event.