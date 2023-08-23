JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who claimed she was stalked by William “Polo” Edwards, testified in the murder case against Edwards on Wednesday.

Edwards is accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

Robinson described Edwards as a stalker. During her testimony, she read threating text messages Edwards had sent to her.

According to Robinson, she met Edwards on social media. She claimed he would send flowers and gifts to her job. From there, a sexual relationship formed between the two around June 2021. However, Robinson claimed she never wanted a relationship with Edwards.

She was also questioned about her relationship with Davis. When asked what happened, Robinson became emotional and said she heard shots before she saw Davis face down on the floor.

The defense continued its argument that investigators didn’t treat Robinson as a suspect. She’s the only eye-witness to the homicide. Edwards’ lawyers also said Robinson gave inconsistent statements to police.

Edwards was arrested in connection to the case after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022. He was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. Edwards pled not guilty and was denied bond in the case.

Court will resume on Thursday, August 24 at 9:00 a.m.