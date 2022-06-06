VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute of Museum and Library Services awarded $50,000 in grants funds to Shape Up Mississippi for the Catfish Row Museum in Vicksburg.

The Catfish Row Museum will build its capacity to offer relevant museum experiences for the public, while expanding its collections and working toward the development of a new exhibit. The museum will also hire an administrative assistant, who will receive training in best management practices.

In partnership with Jackson State University, the museum will conduct research and host community workshops to document local stories and artifacts as it develops a new exhibition highlighting past and present contributions to the Civil Rights Movement in Vicksburg.