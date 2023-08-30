JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, officials gathered in Anguilla to break ground on a local project calling for the replacement of a bridge on Dowling Bayou Road.

The existing bridge, built in 1978, is currently closed due to being structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The current detour route is 16 miles, according to leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT officials said replacing the bridge and reopening Dowling Bayou Road will greatly benefit the public and reopen access to the nearby Delta National Forest.

The new bridge will replace the existing timber pilings with steel and concrete piles, and add a solid barrier rail to improve safety. There will be improvements to the stream and fish passage with the new bridge by lengthening the bridge spans to improve channel flow. The new structure will be prestressed concrete piles on precast concrete caps with precast concrete spans.

The $2.4 million contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction, Inc. It was funded by the Federal Highway Administration and appropriated by MDOT with a local match.

The notice to proceed is September 5, 2023, and the project is set to finish next summer.