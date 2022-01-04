Sheriff Jones steps in when tension rises at Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones had to step in after tensions flared among the Hinds County Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday, January 4.

During the meeting, District Two Supervisor David Archie took over and said he is now the president of the Board of Supervisors. An hour after Archie began the meeting, Supervisors Credell Calhoun, Bobby McGowan and Vern Gavin stepped to the floor to pass a motion. Chaos erupted, making it too difficult to hear what the motion was.

Sheriff Jones stepped in to call a recess and put everyone out of the meeting. He said the move was necessary to restore order.

“I have the right lawfully, and the obligation, to remove whoever I deem necessary to restore order in a county building,” said Jones.

After Jones and Supervisor Jones argued for several minutes, the supervisors went into a closed executive session. The tone changed after that session, as Archie decided to let Calhoun continue the meeting as chair.

“The deciding factor is that when I look in the sheriff’s eyes and the DA’s eyes and they’re saying that somebody has to agree on something where we can move forward in term’s of the people’s business. I’ve got to give them credit. They did an outstanding job of making their points while we were back in that meeting,” said Archie.

“We have to move forward as a county, and we’re going to move forward. It matters not that a few things were out of order, but we’re going to move forward for the county,” said Calhoun.

In a meeting last week, Gavin, McGowan and Calhoun voted to keep Calhoun as the 2022 Board President. However, Archie and Graham said that vote was illegal. Archie said he is the president unless a judge rules otherwise.