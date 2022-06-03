NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities said a man was shot and killed while he was trying to break into a home early Friday morning.

The man has been identified as Gari Harris, 35.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Johnson Circle. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said it appeared Harris broke the windows of the home and tried to kick in the door before he was shot.

According to the sheriff, the homeowners didn’t know Harris. They were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

The case is still under investigation.