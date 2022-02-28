JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones took the stand in federal court on Monday for a third week of arguments in the Hinds County Detention Center hearing.

Jones talked about his working relationship with former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan. He said when she first took the position under late Sheriff Lee Vance, Jones was optimistic about her intentions for the future of the jail.

However when he took office, that changed. Jones said during her time as the jail administrator, communication began to break down.

Jones testified Bryan threatened to resign multiple times.