HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two women dead after a fight was shown on Facebook Live.

The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Emory Road just north of West, Mississippi.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, deputies received a call that someone was arguing on Facebook Live. By the time deputies made it to the scene, two people had been shot.

March said one of the women died on the way to the hospital, and the other died at the scene.

The sheriff said one person is being questioned in connection to the shooting. He said that person lived at the residence where the shooting happened.

According to March, the two victims went to the home on Emory Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.