HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said an unidentified body was located in the Big Black River on Saturday, March 25.

According to the sheriff, resources have been requested to the scene to assist with the recovery, and the coroner has been notified.

Jones did not say if the body that was recovered was that of Ebony Owens. Crews had been searching the river Owens since mid-March.

Ebony’s husband, Michael Owens, was charged with her murder, as well as arson. Earlier this week, Michael was charged with sexual battery of a minor.

Ebony Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Ebony, 36, of Edwards, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.