Sheriff: Woman’s body recovered; search resumes for children

Local News

TUNICA, Miss. (AP) – Northern Mississippi authorities have recovered the body of a woman who crashed into the Mississippi River near Fitz Casino.

WMC-TV reports Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp confirms the body of 29-year-old Symphony Wilson was found late Monday night. The two children who were also in the car have not been found. Hamp says crews resumed their search Tuesday in an effort to locate the 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl with Wilson. The children were not Wilson’s.

Hamp says Wilson, of Tunica, dropped friends off at work Sunday shortly before the SUV went off a road and into the river.

Hamp says he believes it was an accident.

Investigators say the search for the children faces a number of challenges: the river is full of debris and the current is strong.

