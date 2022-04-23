YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors purchased a $14,520 sever that will provide upgrades needed for the installation of new body and patrol unit cameras at the sheriff’s office.

The Yazoo Herald reported footage from the body cameras can be stored as long as needed. They’re turned on when a deputy turns on their unit’s blue lights. The cameras can be turned off manually by the deputy. However, Chief Deputy Terry Gann said there will be procedures within their policy to deter that from happening.

Gann said the new cameras will help document cases and save money. Board Attorney Jay Barbour said previous cases wouldn’t have made it as far if there had been footage.