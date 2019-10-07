Shoebox with card changes woman’s life: Operation Christmas Child

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)- Shoebox recipient Yuliya Shubina shares how she received a shoebox while living in Central Asia at nine years old.

In the box, there was a letter telling her about Jesus.

Now she makes boxes with the organization to send all over the world introducing children to Jesus and what it means to be a Christian.

She told her story at The Mustard Seed in Brandon today.

Those with The Mustard Seed will be helping to pack some of this year’s boxes.

Last year, the Central Mississippi area packed over 38,000 boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

12 News’ Shay O’Connor will have more on this story later.